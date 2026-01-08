Giulia suplexes Jordynne Grace in Berlin snow before SmackDown

The WWE stars, in town for Friday Night SmackDown at Uber Arena on January 9, locked up outside the Brandenburg Gate. Grace posted the clip captioned ‘MISSED YOU 🤕😍,’ with Giulia replying ‘Don’t come hugging me in the snow!😜❤️’ and Grace adding ‘Don’t do this at home. Do it outside.’ Fans loved the authentic moment from the rivals who battled in a standout NXT match in May 2025, calling for a rematch amid their Women’s United States Championship storyline.

