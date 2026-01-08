French luchador Elio LeFleur vignette airs on NXT (video)

NXT aired a vignette of their newest arrival, French wrestler Elio LeFleur.

The 26-year-old, who previously wrestled under the name Aigle Blanc, dons a mask and is a popular high-flyer in the European circle.

“The White Eagle is ready to take the flight from Paris, France, to the United States. The French luchador Elio LeFleur is coming to NXT, and I am here to slash the sky,” he said in the vignette.

The Frenchman reported to the WWE Performance Center in September of last year and has been doing non-televised live event matches since then. In November, he was part of the AAA Cruiserweight Title number one contender match during the AAA Alianzas event.

