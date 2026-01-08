Danny Doring on bouncing checks in ECW

Wrestling journalism by Dominic DeAngelo, owner of Studio 1 Sports, co-host of “1 Of A Kind With RVD,” social media man for “Kliq This With Kevin Nash.”

Danny Doring Clears The Air About Bounced Checks In ECW



“A lot of people will assume that that was like we just worked for free for five, six, seven years when the bounced check thing was not like it was. It happened, but it wasn’t like this.

“This overall thing that dragged on for like a year. It was a short year. It was a couple months. I mean, like a month or two and, and some guys got some – some guys got double. It was like the people act like we were just like traveling the country on our own dime and we weren’t getting paid at all.

“And it was always a joke, like, ‘Guys, you guys work for free all the time.’ Like it wasn’t really that long. And who knows? The well ran dry.

“I guess they were saying, ‘borrow from Peter to pay Paul,’ or whatever. So like some guys got paid some weeks, some guys didn’t.”

“My Lights Never Turned Off”

“I had a conversation with a very respected guy once. He goes, ‘What were you guys thinking?’ And I said, ‘Well, what are we supposed to do? Like we’re on the third biggest brand. Some would argue number two at the time or whatever, however you want to look at it (ECW homer would say number two) what are we supposed to do? Go work at the VFW hall?’

“We’re on TV, like you don’t balk at that opportunity. Was there some tough times? Sure, but my lights never turned off in my house, you know, I mean never turned my water off.”