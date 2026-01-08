D-Von Dudley goes into more details on the racism allegations against Jim Ross

D-Von Dudley goes into more details on the racism allegations against Good Ole’ JR…

“It was at the WWE restaurant, the grand opening of it. We were mingling with some of the guests that were there… WWE really rolled out the red carpet for this event. It was huge. I remember being upstairs and Bubba [Ray Dudley] was like, ‘Let’s go downstairs and see what’s going on down there.’ So we went downstairs, and as we’re downstairs, we’re looking around, and it was like another private room downstairs in the basement of the restaurant. There was so many people upstairs we were just like, ‘Alright, let’s just chill down here for a second.’ Which is what we did.

“Here comes JR. JR comes down and we’re like, ‘JR, how you doing? Hey JR!’ ‘Boys, how you guys doing?’ ‘Good JR.’ Me and Bubba are like, ‘Good, good, good.’ He was like, ‘Hey, you know what, boys? You guys are fitting in really good here… you boys are doing really good. I like you boys, I like you boys a lot. D-Von, I’m not too sure. The verdict’s still out on him. I’m not too sure how I particularly feel about this.

“And I’m thinking to myself, what does he mean by that? JR says, ‘You know, again, the verdict’s not out yet but I’m still a little hesitant with D-Von.’ And Bubba knew what he was getting at, so Bubba butts in and goes, ‘You know something, JR? D-Von’s a hard worker, he never gives this company any problems. We go in and do our business and that’s it. D-Von’s a good guy. He takes care of his family, he does everything he’s supposed to do as an individual.’ And JR continued to go, ‘Well, I get that. That’s all good, but there’s just something about him. I’m not sure.

“I’m not saying anything, I’m keeping quiet, and that’s when it finally comes out, ‘He’s black. I don’t know. That’s my hiccup. I don’t know how I could feel about it.’ I started balling up my fist, and Bubba saw that, so Bubba grabbed me and he goes, ‘You know what, JR? Black, white, purple, brown – it doesn’t matter. He’s a great individual. He’s a good human being.’ ‘Oh, no, no, no, no, I’m not saying that he’s not. But I just don’t know because he’s black, and I just don’t know about that.’

“And at that point I was like, ‘Man.’ I had to think about it, if I hit him we’re going to lose our jobs. If I say something, I could lose my job, because at that time I didn’t think that I would be able to fight that. I’m a little fish in a big pond. Remind you, though, when he said it, he was very drunk. He was extremely drunk, slurring his words and all that. But they say when you’re drunk, the truth comes out.”

