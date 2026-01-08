Bruce Prichard: “ten matches on a card is hard to watch”

Bruce Prichard doubled down on WWE’s philosophy of keeping Premium Live Event cards shorter, explaining that overloading shows hurts both the audience and the talent. Reflecting on past formats, he said bluntly, “ten matches on a card is hard to watch,” because by the time the show ends, fans are mentally exhausted. According to Prichard, “when you look at the presentation and you put so many things in a ten match card, at the end of the night, what do you remember?” His answer was simple: “You’re most likely going to remember the main event.”

Even if there are standout moments earlier in the show, Prichard believes they often get lost. He pointed out that “there may have been an angle in the third match and a hell of a match, but you have forgotten because you have seen so much other shit,” regardless of whether it was “good, bad, or indifferent.” That overload is why he firmly believes “less is more.”

Prichard acknowledged that WWE still fights the internal urge to squeeze everyone onto major shows, saying, “sometimes you have to battle that demon of, ‘We have to get more people on this.’” But the business model has changed dramatically in the streaming era. As he explained, “the PLE streaming aspect of the business has changed that completely.” Wrestlers are no longer paid based on buys, and “there is no time allotment.” On top of that, platforms “don’t really want more than three (hours).”

He also addressed the mindset of wanting a WrestleMania appearance at all costs. Prichard mocked the thinking of “I need my WrestleMania moment,” and countered it with, “you have a moment next month in the main event.” Wanting to simply be on the card isn’t enough either, as he added, “‘I want to be on WrestleMania.’ Where? It’s going to get lost here.” Instead, WWE now focuses on spreading meaningful moments across the calendar because “there is a lot more territory and avenues.”

Prichard closed by emphasizing how valuable weekly TV has become in modern WWE. With massive rights deals in place, he noted that “you’re doing television every week,” and “television is just as valuable as the PLEs with rights fees.” In fact, he argued that being seen by millions on TV can outweigh a single PLE appearance, stating that “to be on television to a huge number of people versus PLEs, that has changed.” Ultimately, his philosophy is clear: “every time you’re on screen is valuable.”

