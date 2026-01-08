AJ Styles on getting in trouble at Crown Jewel, Raven says WWE dropped the ball with him

– AJ Styles on John Cena got in trouble for the introduction he wrote for AJ at WWE Crown Jewel:

“I get into the ring, John comes in, does his entrance. I’m stretching getting ready to rock, and he gives this paper to the announcer and I was like I wonder what that is. I’m stretching and I hear ‘the definition of Total Nonstop Action’, I was like ‘is he talking about me?’. You’ll see me look over like ‘you son of a gun, you got me.”

“That was really cool, and he got in trouble a little bit for that whole thing. I didn’t know that Bullet Club was gonna be in there, if you watch my reaction I was like ‘uh oh’. Really cool of him to make me feel like as big a superstar as he was in that moment.”

“He said ‘I got in a little trouble for that’. I was like, you’re John Cena, what are they gonna do? John got in trouble, what does that mean? I don’t know.”

(source: Six Feet Under)

– Raven was pretty straightforward when talking about his WWE run and made it clear he feels the company dropped the ball with him. He said “they should have pushed me, they didn’t really push me at all,” and feels he was never truly given a real chance to shine.

He explained that he wasn’t demanding to be the guy, but at the very least thought he deserved a solid spot on the card. Raven said “I should have been used, at least as a strong mid-carder, if not a main eventer,” and added “I feel” that his character and experience justified that kind of role.

Even so, Raven admitted he’s aware his opinion isn’t completely neutral. He openly said “I could be biased, and I’m sure I am,” but still believes the facts back him up. From his point of view, “looking at it objectively, I think I could have drawn money for them,” and that WWE missed an opportunity by not pushing him more.

(Source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)