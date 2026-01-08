1/8/26 TNA Impact Recap

– The TNA World Tag Champion’s The Hardys opened Impact by vowing revenge on The Righteous for their recent actions. Matt Hardy declared that the group had “crossed the line” and would pay for it. The Righteous then interrupted, with Dutch saying that everyone in the industry is a little unhinged. When the Hardys demanded a match that night, Dutch told them they’d have to wait until Genesis.

– Backstage on TNA iMPACT, Steve Maclin spoke with Gia Miller about his upcoming match against Stacks for the TNA International Championship. Maclin said his focus was on reclaiming the title, noting that while his steel cage mission was complete, the next step was getting the championship back. Eric Young then appeared and reminded Maclin that he has one job to do.

– Dani Luna defeated Harley Hudson on TNA iMPACT. After the match, Luna attacked TNA Knockouts Champion Lei Ying Lee, locking her in a sleeper hold until Xia Brookside ran out to make the save.

– Backstage, Ryan Nemeth approached Mara Sade to talk about her superkick from last week. As he tried to discuss it, Mara cut him off by superkicking him again, ending the conversation abruptly.

– In their office, The Elegance brand struggled to get on the same page while searching for Mr. Elegance. They eventually found a man who said he’d worked there for eight years and filmed all their promos. The group then decided he needed a makeover.

– Order 4 appeared on TNA iMPACT, where Mustafa Ali declared a ban on “concerts, guitars, cowboy boots, and cowboy hats,” telling the audience they don’t know what’s good for them. Moments later, Elijah rode out on a horse and chased Ali from the ring.

– Elijah continued chasing Order 4 through the arena while still riding his horse, keeping the pursuit going after chasing them from the ring.

– Steve Maclin defeated The TNA International Champ Channing Stacks Lorenzo by DQ after Arianna poked him right in the Eye therefore still your TNA International Champ Channing Stacks Lorenzo. After the match Arianna and the NXT Outlaws continued attacking Maclin.

– At Genesis, The Hardy’s will defend their TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship’s against The Righteous.

– At Genesis, AJ Francis will go 1 on 1 with Rich Swann.

– At Genesis, Lei Ying Lee will defend her Knockouts Women’s Championship against Dani Luna.

– Next Thursday on the AMC premiere of Impact, Elijah joins The Hardys to face Order 4 in a six-man tag team match. Plus, The Inspiration will defend the Knockouts Women’s Tag Team Championships against The Elegance Brand.

– AJ Francis appeared in the First Class Penthouse, claiming First Class was always about him. Rich Swann had enough of his attitude and attacked AJ.

– In the Main Event, Cedric Alexander, The X-Division Champ Leon Slater and The TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champs The Hardy’s defeated The System, after Cedric rolled up Moose for the 3.

– After the main event, Mike Santana and TNA World Champion Frankie Kazarian came out for their contract signing ahead of their title match at the AMC Premiere. Santino Marella announced that the bout was originally scheduled for TNA Genesis, but since the AMC Premiere will be the biggest night in TNA history, it needed to feature the champion and top contender. He laid out the stakes: if Frankie retains, Mike goes to the back of the line; if Mike wins, he’ll defend the title against Frankie at Genesis. However, if Mike loses, Santino might have to call Ava, noting that Trick Williams could get his rematch. Frankie closed the segment confidently, declaring he’ll do whatever it takes to leave Dallas, Texas, still the TNA World Champion.