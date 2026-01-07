WWE News and Notes

CM Punk talks about the reality of being in an arena live versus what you read on social media.

– WWE confirmed that Oba Femi has officially vacated the NXT Championship.

Jordynne Grace has officially been called up to the main roster and will be on SmackDown.

Becky Lynch had Peter Rosenberg momentarily removed from Monday’s WWE Raw:

