WWE News and Notes

– CM Punk talks about the reality of being in an arena live versus what you read on social media.

– WWE confirmed that Oba Femi has officially vacated the NXT Championship.

– Jordynne Grace has officially been called up to the main roster and will be on SmackDown.

– Becky Lynch had Peter Rosenberg momentarily removed from Monday’s WWE Raw:

