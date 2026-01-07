Video: Andrade El Idolo shows up on AEW Dynamite, Jake Something debuts

Just as @Boy_Myth_Legend + the @YoungBucks were celebrating their victory, @TheDonCallis Family is showing off their dominance including @JakeSomething_ + @AndradeElIdolo!
Jack Perry and The Young Bucks defeat The Demand in a fantastic trios match. After the match, Jake Doyle (Something) and Mark Davis hit the ring and attacks The Bucks and Jack. JetSpeed come down the even the odds.
The lights go out and out comes Andrade.