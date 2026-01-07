Nikki Bella casually dating Eagles’ Cooper DeJean

TMZ reports that 42-year-old Nikki Bella and Philadelphia Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean, 22, are casually dating after spending time together and going on dates, driven by mutual attraction.

The pair connected after Bella, a longtime Philly fan, posted game photos in his No. 33 jersey and danced near his locker in December; she’s post-divorce from 2024, focusing on her career and 5-year-old son Matteo while staying very single. Online reactions center on their 20-year age gap, with some questioning compatibility or calling it problematic, while others defend the grown adults and praise DeJean’s appeal on and off the field. Neither has commented publicly yet.