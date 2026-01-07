Khan confirms new talent, Undertaker on AJ Styles approaching him about having a match (video)

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
196

The Undertaker (via Six Feet Under) on AJ Styles approaching him about having a match & needing some time to think about it:

“I didn’t want to be a disservice to you either. You’re in your prime & I’m at that point struggling from a match to match basis to be on.”

Tony Khan confirms two new members of the roster:

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here