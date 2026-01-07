Khan confirms new talent, Undertaker on AJ Styles approaching him about having a match (video)

– The Undertaker (via Six Feet Under) on AJ Styles approaching him about having a match & needing some time to think about it:
Undertaker on AJ Styles approaching him about having a match & needing some time to think about it
“I didn’t want to be a disservice to you either. You’re in your prime & I’m at that point struggling from a match to match basis to be on.”
(Six Feet Under)pic.twitter.com/repOkpQQfv
— Vick (@Vick_8122) January 7, 2026
– Tony Khan confirms two new members of the roster:
He’s back, and he’s All Elite!
Welcome back to @AEW, @AndradeElIdolo!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/O2Dlw61QTl
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 8, 2026
Jake Doyle arrived and made his presence known in AEW tonight, and now it’s official:@JakeSomething_ is All Elite!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/NFZ7f87CUK
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 8, 2026