Glenn Jacobs: “Politics is incredibly contentious and toxic right now”

While speaking to Going Ringside, Kane (Glenn Jacobs) was asked about the teases surrounding Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson potentially running for President of the United States. Here’s what Jacobs had to say…

“If I were him, I wouldn’t. Politics is incredibly contentious and toxic right now. You know, everybody likes Dwayne no matter where you are on the political spectrum because he’s a great entertainer and he’s just a good guy.

You’ve got to remember that no matter what you say in politics, 50% of the people are just going to knee-jerk disagree with you, and you’re going to really tick some folks off. I mean, I’ve had to deal with that, obviously.

So, you know, if I were him, I would advise him not to do that personally. And you can still have an impact. Obviously, you see folks that do great work through philanthropy, as well as getting involved in politics behind the scenes. And that can be just as important as what happens out in the public’s eye.

So I would advise him not to, because it’s not one of those things where you can go in and, you know, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s really famous and everybody’s going to like him.’ No. What’s going to happen is you’re going to immediately alienate almost half of your fan base, which can be an uncomfortable place to be.”