Finn Bálor on his main issue with The Demon in WWE

Finn Bálor said his main issue with The Demon in WWE was that the character lost its original simplicity and meaning. He explained that when he first came up with the idea, “it was always just a cool entrance” and a way to mentally prepare himself for battle. For him, it wasn’t a separate character, but a mindset shift, comparing it to “Braveheart puts on the battle paint and he goes to war.”

Once he arrived in WWE, Bálor felt the concept became overcomplicated and “got muddled up a little bit.” The company felt The Demon always needed a clear storyline reason to appear, saying “there had to be a reason for why The Demon appeared,” and that it all needed to be “storyline-based and advertised.” That approach clashed with how Bálor viewed the character.

He explained that WWE’s version turned The Demon into something that only came out after extreme punishment, where Finn had to be “beat up and beat down and pushed to the limit to then turn into this monster.” That framing bothered him because it changed the perception of his regular persona. As he put it, “then it became the point where Finn wasn’t good enough. Only The Demon could win.” In his eyes, that was never the intention, because “they’re supposed to be the same.”

Bálor also took issue with how The Demon was always promoted in advance. He said he preferred it to be unexpected, explaining that “I like it to be a surprise,” where fans suddenly realize, “Oh, sh*t, The Demon’s here.” Instead of being hyped ahead of time, he wanted it to feel natural and explosive, with The Demon simply showing up and “just comes out and kicks ass.”

(Source: What Do You Wanna Talk About?)