ESPN Unlimited now available for free for Cox Contour TV subscribers

ESPN Unlimited, the app which is required to watch all the WWE premium live events in the United States, is now available for free as part of select Cox Contour TV plans from Cox Communications.

Customers are required to activate their ESPN Unlimited subscription through https://cox.com/espnunlimited to enjoy the full catalog, including WWE shows.

The agreement comes in time for the Royal Rumble, which takes place later this month from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WWE PLEs in the United States moved to ESPN in September 2025, kicking this off with Wrestlepalooza. All the replays of PLEs which air on the ESPN Unlimited app are also available for watching.

