Drew McIntyre and The Undertaker notes

– Drew McIntyre says a new era begins this Friday when he becomes WWE Champion on SmackDown:
Friday feels like the biggest match of my career?
All the talk. All the mind games. Everything over the last 2 years means nothing if I leave Germany without the belt.
A new era….
This is it. pic.twitter.com/C5EEGILQKg
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 6, 2026
– The Undertaker reacts to the moment he legitimately smashed his hand through a window:
Forcing the match to stop so doctors could pull glass out of his arm.
HIS REACTION WAS SO REAL 😂
(Six Feet Under)
— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) January 7, 2026