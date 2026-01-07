Drew McIntyre and The Undertaker notes

– Drew McIntyre says a new era begins this Friday when he becomes WWE Champion on SmackDown:

Friday feels like the biggest match of my career? All the talk. All the mind games. Everything over the last 2 years means nothing if I leave Germany without the belt. A new era…. This is it. pic.twitter.com/C5EEGILQKg — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 6, 2026

– The Undertaker reacts to the moment he legitimately smashed his hand through a window:

The Undertaker reacts to the moment he legitimately smashed his hand through a window Forcing the match to stop so doctors could pull glass out of his arm. HIS REACTION WAS SO REAL 😂 (Six Feet Under) pic.twitter.com/DFD6tir2sl — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) January 7, 2026