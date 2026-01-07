CM Punk says social media has damaged a lot of people’s brains, AJ Styles wanted HBK match

– WWE superstar CM Punk says social media has damaged a lot of people’s brains:

CM Punk says social media has damaged a lot of people's brains "I have said messed up stuff in character that people in real life will then turn around and say to me like it's some sort of gotcha. I'm like it's a television show."

– AJ Styles says he tried to make a match with Shawn Michaels happen:

“I was very jealous of some of the guys who were in WWE that had the opportunity to wrestle [Undertaker] and Shawn Michaels and Triple H, and I was jealous. So I was like, ‘Can I wrestle Shawn?’ They go, ‘He’s not going to wrestle.’ I said, ‘Can I ask him? Did anyone ask him?’

I don’t know if they ever did, but I assume the answer was no.”

(source: Six Feet Under)