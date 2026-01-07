CM Punk says social media has damaged a lot of people’s brains, AJ Styles wanted HBK match

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
189

– WWE superstar CM Punk says social media has damaged a lot of people’s brains:

AJ Styles says he tried to make a match with Shawn Michaels happen:

“I was very jealous of some of the guys who were in WWE that had the opportunity to wrestle [Undertaker] and Shawn Michaels and Triple H, and I was jealous. So I was like, ‘Can I wrestle Shawn?’ They go, ‘He’s not going to wrestle.’ I said, ‘Can I ask him? Did anyone ask him?’
I don’t know if they ever did, but I assume the answer was no.”

(source: Six Feet Under)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here