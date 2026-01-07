Chelsea Green says Matt Cardona “really reinvented himself”

Chelsea Green opens up on Matt Cardona’s WWE return, and having to introduce his new character to the WWE fans:

“So I think I got all my nerves out of the way when he debuted at the John Cena’s Last Match Tournament. So it wasn’t as much nervousness as it was then in Albany, but it was a different feeling because, we’ve waited for this moment for five years.

“I know hard I worked to get back here, he worked even harder to get back here. He worked twice as long on the Indies this time around, and he really reinvented himself, and that’s where a little bit of the nerves came into play.

“How are we going to go from, transitioning him out of Zack Ryder and into Matt Cardona and still pay respects to who he was and the fact some fans, they’ll only remember Zack Ryder.

“They won’t have known his Indie run, they won’t have known he trended worldwide for a Deathmatch against Nick Gage, they won’t know he’s now the Indie God, he’s a completely different person. He never was a heel in WWE and now spent the past 5 years as a heel, all those things are things we need to introduce the WWE universe to, so it’s kind of a whole new bunch of nerves, but it’s more excitement than anything.”

(source: TMZ’s Inside The Ring)