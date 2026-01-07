Becky Lynch shines as champion at Star Trek premiere (photos, video)

By
staff
-
0
169
Getty Images

The WWE star, who plays Lieutenant Ya in the new Paramount+ series set in the 32nd century, turned heads in a metallic gold corset top, black leather pants, and opera gloves while posing with her title. She celebrated the crossover moment, joking about renaming her belt the ‘Galactic Championship’ to fit her Starfleet role.

The premiere, hosted by Celia Rose Gooding with stars like Holly Hunter, screened the pilot amid hype from a new trailer—though some fans critiqued its nostalgic quotes—before the January 15 debut.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here