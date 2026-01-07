Alex Abrahantes issues a statement confirming his exit from AEW

Thank you to everyone’s who’s reached out. I truly appreciate all your support. pic.twitter.com/jNsO4HNwnn — Alex Abrahantes (@TheHypeManAlex) January 6, 2026

Alex Abrahantes has issued a statement confirming his exit from AEW, expressing his gratitude for the company, staff, Tony Khan and fans for the past six years:

“I just wanted to take a second and address the news yesterday and take this moment just to say thank you.

“Thank you to anyone who’s ever supported me out there. Thank you for believing in me, thank you for the kind words. Thank you for the interactions. For over six years I’ve had the chance to live my dream. and I’m so grateful for AEW, I’m so grateful that Tony gave me the opportunity to do so, and I didn’t want to step away without saying thank you.

“I also want to thank everybody at AEW. I built such a bond with so many people there, they are my family, I really appreciate them. And I really want to leave everybody with this message.

“When I was younger I made a vow that someday I would make it and be able to share this exact message with you: If you work hard, believe in yourself and don’t take the criticisms of others and don’t let what other people believe or think about you hold you down and kill your dreams.

“I can tell you from experience, reaching your dream is 100% with it. There’s going to be ups there’s going to be downs, but as long as you believe in yourself, as long as you work hard, as long as you’re a good person and as long as you never give up, you’re going to see those dreams through and trust me it’s totally worth it.

“So as for me, I’m not giving up on myself and I’m certainly not going to be giving up on you.”