AJ Styles comments on his retirement, Tony Khan on Chris Jericho’s AEW Status (videos)

“Here’s the thing about retirement, it is the opportunity to go out of your way not because of injury but standing on your own two feet, and the goal of working is to retire.”

“And to be able to do that, to me, is a celebration, so I hope that when it does happen, you guys celebrate with me that I achieved my goals.”

– Tony Khan on Chris Jericho’s AEW Status

“I’m really grateful when I talk about people that have been here from the beginning and talk about that first show in Las Vegas. None of it would be possible without Chris Jericho, who’s been instrumental in AEW from the very beginning.

I love Chris very much and I would say that Chris is always a big part of the AEW, and I think this promotion is here to stay. Chris Jericho is a huge part of our history and we’re really proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, and Chris is an instrumental part of it.”