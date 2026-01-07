1/7/26 AEW Dynamite Recap

AEW Dynamite Results – January 7, 2026

• Jake Something made his AEW Debut teaming up with Mark Davis and they attacked Jetspeed

• Jim Ross returns to AEW

• Jon Moxley beats Shelton Benjamin

After the match Moxley offers a handshake, and Benjamin accepts

• Jack Perry & The Young Bucks beat The Demand. After the match The Don Callis Family attack Jack & The Bucks

Andrade El Idolo makes his return to All Elite Wrestling and rejoins The Don Callis Family

• Willow Nightingale, Harley Cameron, & Kris Statlander hold a Celebration for Willow becoming the new TBS Champion

Mercedes Mone is invited to the ring, but she crashes out and attempts to ruin the celebration

Willow takes out Mercedes with a Powerbomb and keeps the celebration going

• Bandido beats Sammy Guevara

After the match MJF & Jon Cruz make their way to the ring. MJF says he is a Lucha Libre Legend and is a bigger star in Mexico than Bandido will ever be

MJF says he has 6 Dynamite Diamond Rings and the one that Bandido has should also belong to him

MJF attempts to steal Bandido’s ring, but Bandido stops him and takes him out with the 21 Plex

• AEW congratulates Hiroshi Tanahashi on his retirement

• Timeless Toni Storm beats Marina Shafir by DQ after The Death Riders pull the Ref out of the Ring

After the match The Death Riders look to attack Toni & Mina Shirakawa, but Roderick Strong & Orange Cassidy make the save

• Darby Allin attacks PAC backstage, and threatens to smash his ankle unless he agrees to give him a rematch

PAC gives in and accepts

• Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland defeat Hook and Hobbs