WWE announces Netflix as the home of the WWE video library in the United States

WWE today announced that Netflix has been selected as the official home of the WWE video library in the United States, and subscribers will get similar availability as those internationally.

The deal, announced through a press release, says it’s an expansion to the long-term partnership the two companies already have.

It also states that the premium live event library will include everything prior to September 2025, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble, as well as award-winning documentaries and original programming. All PLEs from September 2025 onward will be part of the ESPN video library since they own the rights.

WCW, ECW, and other territories that WWE own rights to are not available as part of this deal.

Peacock in the United States still has rights to NXT premium live events and it’s catalog and those rights will expire in March 2026.

No financial information was released and it remains unclear how much Netflix paid for this non-exclusive deal, if they paid at all.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996