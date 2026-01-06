Will Ospreay makes surprise appearance at NJPW New Year Dash event

Will Ospreay made a surprise appearance at the NJPW New Year Dash show held earlier today.

The former IWGP champion came out for an angle following the match featuring United Empire and War Dogs, with Ospreay trying to mend things between David Finlay and Callum Newman. Newman was not interested in Ospreay’s move and even tried to hit him with a chair before the rest of United Empire stopped him.

Speaking after the show, Ospreay expressed his wish to return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling for a few shows per year once he is fully recovered and said he is determined to make it happen.

The popular British star also gave an update on his health status, saying he still needs to recover from neck surgery and that’s going to take a long time.

“I’m getting better and better, and I can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “When I’m good to go, I’m going to handle some business in AEW. I’m going to come back to New Japan Pro-Wrestling.”

Ospreay was also present for the Wrestle Kingdom 20 pay-per-view and was part of the Hiroshi Tanahashi retirement ceremony.

