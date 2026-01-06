Video: Steve Austin on Vince McMahon’s reaction to his broken neck in 1997

Stone Cold Steve Austin says when his neck got broken in 1997, Vince McMahon called him and said, ‘I was just thinking about what we need to do for your comeback.’ and Stone Cold got offended: “When I got fused up, had a great doctor in San Antonio, and I was starting to kick… pic.twitter.com/wKnGxRGJGm — J O H N (@RomanEra0) January 6, 2026

Stone Cold Steve Austin says when his neck got broken in 1997, Vince McMahon called him and said, ‘I was just thinking about what we need to do for your comeback.’ and Stone Cold got offended:

“When I got fused up, had a great doctor in San Antonio, and I was starting to kick out a little bit. I had my collar off, and I was riding around on my four-wheeler, and I had a cooler on the back of my four-wheeler. I was out there just drinking beer, riding around, and my phone rang.

“Back in day, we had those Star Trek flip phones and Vince was calling me. He just asked me how I was doing. He goes, ‘I was just thinking about what we need to do for your comeback.’ I was kind of almost offended.

“Man, I almost got paralyzed, and you’re asking me to get ready to come back into the ring. I said, I don’t f***ing think I’m taking any more bumps. That’s what I’m thinking. And I told him, I said, ‘Vince, I don’t think I’m coming back.’

“I can imagine him on the other end of the line when I said, I don’t think I’m coming back. Because it kind of scared me.

(source: Interview with Chris Van Vliet)