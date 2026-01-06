Steve Austin on his return to the ring at WrestleMania 38

Stone Cold Steve Austin reflected on his return to the ring at WWE WrestleMania 38, noting the challenges of stepping back into the squared circle after years away. He recalled advice from legends, saying “Triple H says, ‘You never know what you got until you get in there.’ He was right.” Austin also remembered guidance from Hulk Hogan: “You’re not calloused up because you haven’t been on the road, you haven’t been taking bumps in the ring. He was right.” And from The Undertaker: “There’s no way that you can have timing because you haven’t been in the ring over and over every single night. And he was right.”

Walking to the ring, Austin described a unique experience: “I couldn’t hear the crowd like I wanted to, just because of the acoustics of that building. And, man, I’m just real in tune with how the crowd responds to anything particularly as anybody would, your entrance, we blew the roof off the place.” During the match itself, he admitted he “blew up because I hadn’t had any reps in the ring,” and looking back, he wished he “would have slowed down more and savored a little bit more and just entertained the crowd a little bit more.”

Austin emphasized the significance of the location: “It was billed as my last match, because Dallas is where I started and Dallas is where I would finish. So for all the right reasons, it was there to have that match, and we pulled it off.” Despite the success, he candidly admitted he could have been better prepared: “God dang, I could have been better prepared, and I would have loved to have been better that night for Kevin Owens.”

Source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet