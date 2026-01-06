Steve Austin on clicking in the ring with Bret Hart

Stone Cold Steve Austin talked about why he and Bret Hart just clicked in the ring. “Because Bret Hart is the best there is, the best there was, there ever will be. I love working with that guy. We just had instant chemistry.” He said Bret was a “student of the game” who knew both his style and Austin’s, and that their contrasting styles worked perfectly: “Just trash-talking heel that I was, and he was at that steady workaholic working babyface, blue collar, if you will, from Canada, wearing the pink.”

Austin remembered a standout moment: “He needed an opponent for Survivor Series in the Garden, and he picked me… That was a real classic, an understated classic.”

He explained that great chemistry comes from more than friendship: “You and I could be best friends, and we could go out there and work, but we might not have the best in-ring chemistry… Sometimes that just happens, like with The Rock, great chemistry, with Mankind, great chemistry.”

Source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet