Steve Austin on a possible return to the ring

Stone Cold Steve Austin talked about maybe wrestling again, but he’s not really planning on it. He looked back at his WrestleMania match with Kevin Owens and said, “Just saying that takes me back… I was running the ropes and taking a couple of flat back bumps before we got into the ring, but you can’t get your timing or any kind of anything back, much less your wind.”

He also talked about how intense it is walking to the ring: “When that glass breaks… just the buzz of the crowd… I’ve seen people blow up walking to the ring, because that’s just what a crowd can do to you.”

Austin praised Owens but wished he could’ve wrestled him in his prime: “I just wish that he could have been in the ring with me when I was really going… that would have been a great contest.” He added he could still wrestle if needed: “Could I? Yes.”

But he’s realistic about coming back because of his knee replacement: “Probably not… finally, last year, I had it replaced… It just puts you in a state of mind where you just want some relief, so to get that relief and come out on the other side and still be active.”

Source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet