Seth Rollins on WWE Unreal: “I have a really difficult relationship with the show in general”

Seth Rollins opened up about his complicated feelings regarding the WWE Unreal show, admitting he struggles with the idea of breaking kayfabe. He explained, “I have a really difficult relationship with the show in general. I’m younger, I’m under 40 still, but I have like an old school mentality, so for me to be pushed to the point of having to break kayfabe, it hurts me a bit.” Despite this, he acknowledged the value of showing fans the behind-the-scenes process, noting that “the nice thing about the Unreal show is that it airs after the fact, it’s not in real time, we’re not giving the secrets away as they’re happening, we’re kind of peeling back the curtain on the back end of it.”

Rollins emphasized his need to protect certain aspects of his work, stating, “there are some things that I still want to keep private and I made that very clear with the producers, there’s gonna be moments where I’m gonna tell you to shut it down, and if you don’t respect that then we’ll walk.” He praised the producers’ respect for these boundaries, adding that the show “seems like they did a really good job of covering that story and showing kind of all the things that go into our business.”

He hopes that new fans watching on Netflix will gain a deeper appreciation for wrestling, highlighting the relentless nature of the craft: “We don’t have an 8 week season we get to pre-plan. The season never ends. It never ends, it never stops, the stories are continuous, it’s a different animal.” Ultimately, Rollins wants viewers to understand the effort, intelligence, and dedication involved, saying, “hopefully [people] learn to respect a little bit in a different way what it is we do.”

(Source: Busted Open Radio)