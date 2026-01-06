Sanada on indefinite hiatus, Steve Austin on a lot of promos being off the cuff (video)

Steve Gerweck
– NJPW has announced that former IWGP Champion Sanada will take an indefinite hiatus from in ring competition. No additional details have been provided at this time.

Stone Cold Steve Austin on a lot of his promos being off the cuff:

“He (Vince) goes read it like you’re going to read it out there. I said f*** I’m going to give it to you out there, but I’m not going to do it here.”

(Source: Chris Van Vliet interview)

