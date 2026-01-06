Sanada on indefinite hiatus, Steve Austin on a lot of promos being off the cuff (video)

– NJPW has announced that former IWGP Champion Sanada will take an indefinite hiatus from in ring competition. No additional details have been provided at this time.

– Stone Cold Steve Austin on a lot of his promos being off the cuff:

“He (Vince) goes read it like you’re going to read it out there. I said f*** I’m going to give it to you out there, but I’m not going to do it here.”

(Source: Chris Van Vliet interview)