Mick Foley on fans that have stopped supporting him, another possible WWE call up

– Mick Foley addressed the fact that some of his fans have stopped supporting him due to his views on the Trump administration. “People know that I’m not on board with a lot of things the current administration is doing,” Foley explained, acknowledging that his political stance has influenced some fans’ decisions. He added, “I have fans who feel different, and still like and support me, and I have [fans] who dropped out of the fandom, which is obviously their right,” showing that he respects their choice to disengage.

Despite being outspoken politically, Foley emphasized that his politics won’t influence his live performances. Regarding his upcoming 40 Years of Foley show, he assured fans, “The closest I get to making a political statement in the show is saying that kindness is cool.”

(Source: Orlando Weekly)

– Fightful reports Jacy Jayne has been discussed for a potential call-up to the WWE main roster. It is believed she made a good impression with officials during 2025;