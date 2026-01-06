Matt Cardona on his return to WWE came about

Matt Cardona explained that his WWE return started coming together not long after his SmackDown appearance with LA Knight. That was the moment when, as he put it, “the ball got rolling,” with WWE reaching out and saying “we’ll be in touch.” Things really picked up while he was at WrestleCade, when he stepped away after a match to take a phone call and heard, “Hey, we’re interested, let’s start talking.” From there, it was a whirlwind, and Cardona admitted the whole process was “stressful in a good way.” He ended up officially signing his deal during Christmas week, all while still unsure how he’d be presented, asking himself, “Am I Zack? Am I Matt?” and having “both sets of gear made and designed.”

Keeping everything secret made it even crazier. For his return to SmackDown in Buffalo, Cardona flew into Rochester because he didn’t want attention, saying it was so “no one would see me at the airport.” Once he arrived, he barely saw anyone, explaining that he was “hidden in a room all day.” He also showed love to Downstait for backing him on the indies with his theme music, and said he’s a fan of his new WWE theme and the catchphrase “I’m Not Finished,” which fits his mindset perfectly right now.

Cardona also talked about how much his indie run meant to getting back to WWE. He revealed, “When I signed my WWE contract, I signed it with my GCW title on my lap,” and made it clear he doesn’t think this comeback happens without that chapter. “If it wasn’t for GCW, I wouldn’t be the Indie God,” he said, adding, “If I wasn’t the Indie God, I wouldn’t be back in WWE.” Looking back, he compared getting released — staring at “that picture of me and my dad at WrestleMania” — to getting rehired while holding the GCW Title. Calling himself “very sentimental,” Cardona made it clear this return is about way more than just being back in WWE.

Source: The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast