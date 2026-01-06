Joe Hendry announced for TNA Genesis, Punk on the criticism of the finish of Cena’s final match (video)

– Former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry has been officially announced by The Hardys to appear live at TNA Genesis.

BREAKING: As revealed by The Hardys this morning, former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry will be appearing at #TNAGenesis LIVE on PPV and TNA+ on January 17 from the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas! Get tickets at https://t.co/zTMPjdYHK8! pic.twitter.com/oYweYW4HJE — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 6, 2026

– CM Punk (via @RobbieBarstool) talks about the criticism of the finish of John Cena’s final match.

“If John won, they’d be mad about that too. But we wouldn’t be talking about it anymore & we’re still talking about that finish. Everybody’s an expert. I thought it was beautiful.”