Joe Hendry announced for TNA Genesis, Punk on the criticism of the finish of Cena’s final match (video)

– Former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry has been officially announced by The Hardys to appear live at TNA Genesis.

CM Punk (via @RobbieBarstool) talks about the criticism of the finish of John Cena’s final match.

“If John won, they’d be mad about that too. But we wouldn’t be talking about it anymore & we’re still talking about that finish. Everybody’s an expert. I thought it was beautiful.”

