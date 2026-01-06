Izzi Dame wins the NXT Women’s North American title (video)

Thea Hail issues an open challenge for the Women’s NXT North American Championship to the first challenger in the ring. The whole women’s roster comes out. Tatum Paxley runs out to the ring with the chainsaw. Izzi Dame sneaks up from behind and attacks Hail. The match starts shortly after.

Dame shocks everyone and wrestles a second time tonight, defeating Thea Hail to win the North American Title.

Earlier on the show, Tatum Paxley defeated Izzi Dame.