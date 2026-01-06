CM Punk in concussion protocol, Steve Austin still drinking beer

– CM Punk is reportedly in WWE’s concussion protocol today following a spot from last night’s match where he landed face first and his head bounced off the black mats.

(Source: Bryan Alvarez)

– Stone Cold Steve Austin shut down rumors that he’s stopped drinking beer, explaining that he still enjoys it but “has to pick his spots” these days. Speaking on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, Austin said he typically saves his drinking for Friday nights, when he relaxes with a couple of IPAs, noting he’s more mindful now to avoid hangovers.

He also reminisced about one of his wildest drinking nights in Japan, where he estimated over 100 beers were opened during a post-show celebration with other wrestlers, including The Dudleys and Stacy Keibler. Austin joked about his old in-ring beer antics with Goldberg, teasing that he’d try to get him to drink more than usual for fun. #WWE

(Source: Insight With Chris Van Vliet)