Becky Lynch on winning the Women’s IC title, Steve Austin on John Cena’s heel turn (video)

My phone has been blowing up with calls from the BIGGEST celebrities, MASSIVE sports stars, dignitaries from all over the world CONGRATULATING me and THANKING me for beating Maxxine last night! As YOUR Intercontinental champion, I represent each and EVERY one of you (even my HATERS)!!! MANY people are saying I’m the greatest champion in the WHOLE GALAXY!!! THEY should rename it the GALACTIC CHAMPIONSHIP!!! Something to look into.

– Stone Cold Steve Austin shared his thoughts on John Cena’s recent WWE heel turn, calling it underwhelming. He admitted, “Everybody — not everybody — a lot of people wanted to see at least one John Cena heel turn in his run. It was okay.” Austin explained that while he personally prefers Cena as a hero, he was open to seeing him play the villain at some point: “I like him better as a babyface. I wanted to see him as a heel at some point during his career.” On the execution of the turn, Austin was candid but respectful of WWE’s booking: “The way that it was done — and I’m not knocking booking — just like, man, this far in? Forget about it. Just let him do his thing, f***ing kids love that guy.”

(Source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)