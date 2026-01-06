Another possible WWE main roster call up

NXT’s Blake Monroe Eyed for WWE Main Roster Call-Up

Fightful Select reports that WWE officials are discussing calling up NXT Women’s North American Champion Blake Monroe, real name Mariah May Mead, after her jump from AEW and quick title win on October 25, 2025.

Her 52-day reign ended in controversy on December 16 when Thea Hail pinned her in a botched finish, fueling backstage tension and setting up a rematch at tomorrow’s NXT New Year’s Evil. Fans dream of main roster feuds with stars like Jade Cargill or Liv Morgan, and her strong showing there could accelerate the move amid NXT’s thinning women’s division upstairs.