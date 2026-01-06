1/6/26 WWE NXT Results

WWE NXT Results – January 6, 2025
• Ricky Saints says 2026 will be his year and he will be watching the NXT Title Match between Oba Femi & Leon Slater, and will be targeting whoever leaves with the Title
• Tatum Paxley beats Izzi Dame
• Jacy Jayne beats Kendal Grey to retain the NXT Women’s Title
• Izzi Dame beats Thea Hail to become the new NXT Women’s North American Champion
• A brawl breaks out between Ethan Page, Jasper Troy, Josh Briggs, Channing Stacks Lorenzo, Shiloh Hill, & Tavion Heights
Hill gets the upper hand to stand tall
• Oba Femi beats Leon Slater to retain the NXT Title
• Oba Femi vacates the NXT Title and leaves the Championship in the ring