1/6/26 WWE NXT Results

WWE NXT Results – January 6, 2025

• Ricky Saints says 2026 will be his year and he will be watching the NXT Title Match between Oba Femi & Leon Slater, and will be targeting whoever leaves with the Title

• Tatum Paxley beats Izzi Dame

• Jacy Jayne beats Kendal Grey to retain the NXT Women’s Title

• Izzi Dame beats Thea Hail to become the new NXT Women’s North American Champion

• A brawl breaks out between Ethan Page, Jasper Troy, Josh Briggs, Channing Stacks Lorenzo, Shiloh Hill, & Tavion Heights

Hill gets the upper hand to stand tall

• Oba Femi beats Leon Slater to retain the NXT Title

• Oba Femi vacates the NXT Title and leaves the Championship in the ring