WWE Raw Results 1/5/26

WWE Raw “Stranger Things Night” airs live on Netflix as the one-year anniversary show at 8/7c from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Advertised is a special Stephanie Vaquer interview, an appearance by Gunther, as well as in-ring action including is CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker for the WWE World Heavyweight title, Maxxine Dupri vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental title, The Kabuki Warriors vs. Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team titles, and Liv Morgan vs. Lyra Valkyria.

The following are WWE Raw results from Monday, January 5, 2026, written by Gerweck.net’s own Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – JANUARY 5, 2026

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ gets things started as always.

“Stranger Things Night” Begins …

We shoot inside the decked out Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, which features all kinds of props and production elements based on the Stranger Things show on Netflix, with tonight being WWE Raw: Stranger Things Night.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves pop out of a van that apparently has some relevance to the show. They banter about it being nostalgic like the 1980s, similar to the timeline that Stranger Things takes place in. They make some references to the show and then fireworks explode to get things started.

WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) (c) vs. Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky

The familiar sounds of Rhea Ripley’s theme hits. The crowd goes wild as “Mami” and Iyo Sky make their way out to the stage. As they head to the ring, Cole and Graves settle in on commentary at ringside and once again welcome us to the show.

Ripley and Sky settle inside the squared circle and their music dies down. The theme for their opponents, the reigning, defending WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors, hits next. Out comes Asuka and Kairi Sane for this women’s tag-team title tilt.

Both teams are in the ring, and the music dies down. WWE ring announcer Alicia Taylor hits the ring on the stick as the lights in the Barclays Center are dimmed. She handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champions and challengers, and then the bell sounds to kick off our first of three scheduled title matches.

Kicking things off for their respective teams at the onset of this one are Sky and Asuka. Sky takes the early lead, sending Asuka to the floor to retreat. Ripley hits a big splash off the apron onto both Asuka and Sane at ringside as the show heads into a quick mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see the action still in progress back inside of the ring. We see Asuka in a comfortable offensive lead, taking it to Sky. She and Sane get in some double team action to their former Damage CTRL member on the floor at ringside, and then pose over her to taunt the fans.

Back inside the ring, Sane and Asuka continue to take turns tagging in-and-out, keeping a fresh person on the weakened Sky at all times. Sky finally makes the much-needed tag to Ripley, but it isn’t long before The Kabuki Warriors are using the same game plan on her.

Sane comes off the top rope but Ripley catches her and hits a Fallaway Slam. Sky is tagged in and so is Asuka. Sky takes down Asuka with some open hand strikes and then hits a slingblade. Sky takes out Sane as well and climbs the ropes. Sky hits a missile dropkick on both Sane and Asuka.

Asuka punches Sky on the apron and Sky guillotine’s Asuka and Sane trips up Sky. Sane is tagged in and Sane hits a double stomp on Sky who is draped across the ropes and covers Sky who kicks out and we cut to another mid-match advertising time out.

This time when the show returns, we see Sky getting double teamed by Sane and Asuka. Sane hits an Albama Slam on Sky and puts Sky in a modified Boston Crab. Sane now applies Sky into an Anchor Submission and Sky rolls out and stomps Sane. Ripley is tagged in and she takes down Sane with some clotheslines.

Ripley kicks Sane and slams her down face first. Ripley connects with a dropkick and kicks Asuka off the apron. Sky is tagged in, Ripley tosses Sane with a Razor’s Edge and Sky hits a missile dropkick and covers Sane who kicks out at two. Ripley hits a RipTide and Asuka shoves Ripley into Sky.

Asuka hits a codebreaker on Ripley and Sane covers her for a near fall. Asuka is tagged in and she hits a sliding knee on Ripley and covers her for a near fall. Asuka kicks and strikes Ripley and Asuka hits an ankle lock on Ripley and then suplexes her.

Sane is tagged in and Asuka hits a spinning heel kick and Ripley is double teamed and covered and she kicks out at two. Asuka is tagged back in and Ripley is double teamed some more and covered and Sky breaks the pin. Sky suplexes Sane and Ripley tags in Sky.

Sky is rolled up and she kicks out at two. Asuka tries for another pin and Sky kicks out. Sky double stomps Asuka and then hits a bullet train attack and tags in Ripley. Ripley hits RipTide and Sky hits Over the Moonsault for the win. We have brand new WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions.

Winners and NEW WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions: Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky

Gunther Punked Out By AJ Styles

Backstage, we see Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley are approached by Adam Pearce backstage. Pearce tells them he’s proud of them and then looks at The Stranger Things set. Gunther comes by and Pearce tells Gunther there are a ton of eyes on him.

He says there’s a ton of eyes on the show tonight in general. With that in mind, he talks about Gunther’s disrespect and tells Gunther to mix in a little respect when he goes out tonight. Gunther laughs and walks away. We follow Gunther as he makes his way out to the ring.

Gunther comes out to the ring and pulls out a t-shirt with a picture of him making John Cena tap out and it says “Tap like a …” as the show heads to a commercial break. When the show returns, Gunther mentions management asking him to show respect. He asks “What about a little respect for me?”

He goes on to taunt everyone anyways, saying he made John Cena tap out like a, but before he can say it, he is cut off by the theme of AJ Styles. “The Phenomenal One” makes his way to the ring and gets in Gunther’s face, literally punking him out and saying, “That’s what I thought!” before simply walking off.

AJ Styles Punks Out Gunther Backstage Again, Match Set For Next Week

Backstage, we see WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, when up walks an enraged Gunther fresh off of his punk job by AJ Styles. He goes to complain, to the shock of Pearce, who asks if he’s really going to have the guts to “complain to the boss” after how he’s been acting.

While he is huffing and puffing to said-boss-man, up walks AJ Styles, who proceeds to punk out Gunther even more. “The Phenomenal One” asks “The Ring General” if he’s really “just going to stand there and whine like a little b*tch” or do something. Gunther demands Styles for next week and storms off. Pearce tells Styles it’s on.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Maxxine Dupri (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Back inside the Barclays Center we return, as the familiar sounds of Becky Lynch’s theme hits the house speakers. The crowd reacts as “Big Time Becks” makes her way out and heads to the ring. As “The Man” settles inside the squared circle for our second title tilt of the evening, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see the reigning, defending WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri make her way out and head to the ring for her latest title defense. Alicia Taylor once again handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Lynch and Dupri lock up and Lynch gets Dupri on the mat against the ropes. They go to lock up again but Dupri goes for an ankle lock and Lynch gets to the ropes. Lynch and Dupri trade holds and Lynch kicks Dupri in the gut. Dupri takes down Lynch with a Thesz Press and punches Lynch.

Lynch rolls out of the ring and Dupri cartwheels on the apron and then kicks Lynch on the outside and we cut to a break. When the show returns, we see Lynch coming off the top rope and hits a leg drop on Dupri and covers her for a two count.

Dupri climbs the ropes and Lynch catches her and gets her on the mat. Lynch gets Dupri in the DisArmher and Dupri breaks the hold and boots Lynch. Lynch and Dupri trade punches and Dupri asks for more punches. Dupri clotheslines Lynch to the mat and then slams into her in the corner.

Dupri hits a fisherman’s suplex and hits a running knee and kicks down Lynch after a weird move and Dupri covers for a near fall. Dupri climbs the ropes and misses a crossbody. Lynch is rolled up and then put in an ankle lock. Lynch reaches the ropes breaking the hold.

Dupri gets caught up on the ropes and Lynch goes for a legdrop but Dupri moves and rolls up Lynch for a near fall. Dupri puts Lynch in a ankle lock and Lynch gets Dupri in DisArmher and Dupri counters and puts Lynch in an ankle lock.

Dupri goes to the apron for some reason and then both women get on the top rope. Lynch hits a superplex and a DDT and covers Dupri for a near fall. Lynch misses a couple manhandle slams and then hits a suplex on Dupri. Dupri is covered for a near fall. Dupri hits a German Suplex and hits a top rope cross body.

She then covers Lynch for a near fall. Dupri is guillotined on the ropes and Lynch climbs the ropes. Dupri punches her and they’re both on the top rope. Lynch sneaks under and tries to powerbomb Dupri. Dupri counters and gets Lynch in an ankle lock. Lynch gets Dupri’s shoulders down and covers her for the win.

Winner and NEW WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion: Becky Lynch

The Usos Put Entire Tag-Team Division On Blast

Backstage, we see WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer walking the halls. She is wearing a walking boot like she has a foot or ankle injury. We then shift gears and head into a quick commercial break. When the show returns, we see a pair of familiar faces.

New WWE Tag-Team Champions The Usos come down to the ring. The Usos stop in the crowd and get production to cut the music only to run it back and they continue to party in the crowd with the fans. Jey says the Usos are now in your city.

Jimmy asks how everyone is. Jimmy talks about it being the first Raw in the new year and that they’re the new Tag Team Champions. The Usos says this year is the year of The Usos and put all the tag teams on notice. They’re putting them on ‘blast,’ to which we hear Uso do the sounds of a bomb dropping.

Raquel Rodriguez Savagely Attacks Injured Stephanie Vaquer

From there, we see some video footage before we return inside the Barclays Center. The 14,000+ sold out crowd in Brooklyn watch on as WWE broadcast team member Jackie Redmond introduces her guest at this time, the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

“La Primera” makes her way out, still wearing her walking boot. Michael Cole and Corey Graves reveal on commentary that she suffered an ankle injury during her title defense in the triple-threat match last week, but will fight through it like a true fighting champion.

In the ring, Redmond talks to Vaquer about her great 2025 and what is next for her in 2026. Vaquer says 2025 was amazing and rattles off a list of stuff she’s done. She says she accomplished her dream of becoming the world champion. She thanks everyone for believing in her.

She talks about taking on Nikki Bella and Raquel Rodriguez last week and how she came out on top. Raquel Rodriguez runs down and attacks Vaquer from behind. Rodriguez attacks Vaquer’s injured leg. Rodriguez then slams down Vaquer with a Tejano Bomb and then goes and grabs a chair.

Two refs run down to watch. Adam Pearce runs down with more officials and they stop Rodriguez. Order attempts to be restored as the show moves on. When the show returns, we see Vaquer being helped by officials backstage when once again, Raquel Rodriguez runs over and ambush attacks her out of nowhere.

Once again we see a ton of officials rush to the scene as Vaquer is laid out after being once again brutally assaulted with aim directly on her injured bum wheel. Adam Pearce yells at medics to “get off their damn asses and come help.” They do. The show moves on.

Penta Has Rey Mysterio’s Back

We shoot backstage again where we see WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio talking to Dragon Lee, assuring him that he will be a champion again. Lee walks off. In walks the man who returned to make the save for him from The Vision on last week’s show, Penta.

Mr. Cero Miedo himself talks to Mr. 6-1-9. He tells Mysterio he came back from injury early because he sees what The Vision is doing and how it was affecting him. They speak in Spanish and want to take out Austin Theory and Logan Paul. Penta assures Rey he’s got his back.

Liv Morgan vs. Lyra Valkyria

Inside the arena we return, as the familiar sounds of Liv Morgan’s entrance tune hits the house speakers. The Judgment Day member makes her way out accompanied by Roxanne Perez. Graves talks on commentary like seeing Morgan back for her first televised match in months is the greatest thing to ever happen.

Meanwhile, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see some cameos of some celebrities in the crowd in the Barclays Center. Cole points out the building is sold out this evening with more than 14,000 fans in attendance.

The bell sounds to get this women’s singles showdown officially off-and-running. Valkyria and Morgan lock up and Morgan gets Valkyria in a headlock and takes her down with a shoulder check. Valkyria punches Morgan and takes Morgan down with a clothesline.

Valkyria trips Morgan, dropkicks her and hits a Northern Lights Suplex and covers Morgan for two. Morgan and Valkyria play cat and mouse and Morgan clocks Valkyria as she tries to get in the ring. The action spills outside and Morgan slams Valkyria into the steel steps. We head to a mid-match break on that note.

The show returns and we see Valkyria has Morgan in a stretch submission and then slams down Morgan. Morgan and Valkyria clothesline each other and lay each other out. The women trade punches and strikes. Morgan strikes Valkyria against the ropes and Valkyria returns the punch.

Valkyria counters Oblivion and throws Morgan across the ring. Valkyria hits a Tornado DDT and then hits a Fisherman Buster and Morgan kicks out at two. Morgan rolls up Valkyria and Valkyria rolls up Morgan and they both kick out at two. Morgan elbows Valkyria several times.

Valkyria gets Morgan on her shoulders and Morgan counters into a codebreaker and covers Valkyria for a near fall. Morgan kicks Valkyria and Valkyria kicks Morgan back. Perez pulls Valkyria out of the ring pulling the ropes down as the crowd boos.

We then see Bayley come unglued, as the enraged women’s wrestling legend goes after Perez and Perez cheap shots Bayley and throws her over the barricades. Bayley goes nuts and chases after Perez with a chair. Valkyria is distracted and Morgan hits ObLivion and gets the win.

Winner: Liv Morgan

CM Punk Makes Promise Ahead Of Tonight’s Main Event

We shift gears and shoot backstage. We see WWE broadcast team member Jackie Redmond standing by with the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Best in the World” CM Punk. She asks Punk how he’s prepared for Bron Breakker tonight. Punk says if he’s the underdog, he’s being underestimated and he’ll put Breakker to sleep.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk (c) vs. Bron Breakker

It’s main event time!

After some commercials and a promotional push for next week’s show from Dusseldorf, Germany with a special start-time of 2pm EST. and 11am PST. live on Netflix on Monday, January 12, 2026, which will feature AJ Styles vs. Gunther, we return inside the Barclays Center.

The dogs begin barking and out accompanied by members of The Vision comes the rising WWE Superstar himself, Bron Breakker. The challenger for his first big world championship opportunity on WWE Raw settles inside the squared circle and his music dies down.

We then hear the familiar sounds of Cult of Personality by Living Colour and out comes “The Best in the World” himself, the reigning and defending WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk. “The Second City Saint” kneels down, combs the faux sand and per usual, proclaims it “clobbering time!”

Punk finishes his ring entrance in front of the loud and enthusiastic sold-out crowd of 14,000-plus WWE fans inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. WWE ring announcer Alicia Taylor handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions. The bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Things start off with Punk and Breakker locking up. Punk gets Breakker in a side headlock and Breakker is taken down. Punk gets Breakker in another headlock and then works on Breakker left arm. Breakker tries breaking the hold but Punk slams Breakker down to the mat.

Breakker kicks Punk against the ropes and slams down Punk. We shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action in this main event title tilt continues. When the show returns, we see Breakker has Punk on the mat and punches him out.

Punk is swung into the corner and Breakker slingshots Punk under the bottom rope and then covers him for a one count. Punk chops Breakker and Breakker slams down Punk. Breakker mounts Punk and punches him several times. Breakker throws Punk to the mat and then gets Punk in a chin-lock.

Punk punches out of the hold and headbutts him. Punk goes for GTS and Breakker counters, suplexes Punk and covers him for a near fall. Breakker kicks Punk over and over again and then moves to chops. Punk chops Breakker back and Breakker slams Punk into the corner and kicks Punk in the face.

Punk tries for GTS and Breakker counters and hits a Gutbuster and covers Punk for a near fall. Breakker throws Punk out of the ring and Breakker rolls out of the ring and stalks Punk. Breakker runs around the ring and Punk is ready for Breakker and clotheslines him down.

On that note, the show shifts gears again and settles into a second mid-match commercial break as our world championship clash continues in the Barclays Center. The show returns and we see the action in the ring begin to pick up in a big way.

We see “The Evil Genius” plan from “The Oracle” Paul Heyman start to reveal itself, as The Vision members begin to get involved. Punk avoids being put away nevertheless. Bronson Reed tries again to interfere. Penta’s theme hits and out comes Dragon Lee to even up the numbers game.

As things continue between Punk and Breakker in the ring, we see both guys pulling their key moves out of their arsenal in an attempt to finish the other off. A GTS from Punk is avoided. Breakker goes for a Spear but Punk avoids it and locks in an Anaconda Vice. Breakker counters with an armbar.

Punk again goes for the GTS after escaping the armbar, but Breakker avoids it again. Punk locks in a STF on Breakker on the mat. He cranks back on it as Breakker fights his way to the ropes. Punk yanks Breakker back to the middle of the ring, but Paul Heyman again hops on the apron to provide a distraction.

This time Punk has seen it one too-many times, as he opts to let go of Breakker. He heads over to Heyman and drills him with a big shot that knocks Heyman down to the floor. Breakker tries to capitalize, but Punk sends Breakker through the ropes.

Breakker fights on regardless, and ends up avoiding a suicide dive by Punk, sending the WWE World Heavyweight Champion face-first on the ground in a scary moment, as Punk could have suffered a bad injury there. Breakker puts Punk on the commentary desk, climbs to the top-rope and leaps off, putting Punk through the desk.

We see Breakker bring a lifeless Punk back into the ring. Punk is on wobbly legs as Breakker sprints to hit the ropes. He comes off of them like a bat out of hell, looking for a match-ending spear, but Punk gets his knee up and Breakker dives into it. Punk follows up with a GTS that connects and covers him for the win to retain.

Winner and STILL WWE World Heavyweight Champion: CM Punk