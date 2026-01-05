WWE Raw news and notes including a new member added to the roster

Steve Gerweck
– Adam Pearce signs Je’Von Evans and he is now part of the Raw Roster.

– WWE has announced Gunther vs. AJ Styles next week on Raw.

– Triple H with the new Women’s IC champion:

– Triple H with the new Women’s Tag Team Championships Iyo Sky & Rhea Ripley:

