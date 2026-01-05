WWE Raw news and notes including a new member added to the roster

– Adam Pearce signs Je’Von Evans and he is now part of the Raw Roster.
THE NEWEST MEMBER OF MONDAY NIGHT RAW IS JE'VON EVANS 🔥@WWEJeVonEvans pic.twitter.com/dOpYesKXXv
— WWE (@WWE) January 6, 2026
#WWERaw just got bouncy…@WWEJeVonEvans pic.twitter.com/q5YJHGKcBp
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 6, 2026
– WWE has announced Gunther vs. AJ Styles next week on Raw.
IT'S OFFICIAL 🙌@AJStylesOrg and @Gunther_AUT will go 1-on-1 NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/4Ma9DJRPiN
— WWE (@WWE) January 6, 2026
– Triple H with the new Women’s IC champion:
First ever 2X Women’s Intercontinental Champ…Not just her saying it. #WWERaw @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/Rtp4efgKrU
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 6, 2026
– Triple H with the new Women’s Tag Team Championships Iyo Sky & Rhea Ripley:
One of 2025’s greatest rivalries starts 2026 with gold…#AndNew pic.twitter.com/aWt0yzCLw3
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 6, 2026