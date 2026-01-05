WWE News and Notes

– ESPN has named John Cena vs. AJ Styles as their 2025 Match of the Year.

– A new promotional poster for WWE Unreal: Season Two, highlighting Seth Rollins’ Money in the Bank cash-in.

– Ryan Ward is overseeing creative for both RAW and Smackdown, which was described as a “recent adjustment.” On the SmackDown side, Road Dogg and John Swikata would be the co-leads for the creative process. Alexandra Williams is now co-lead with Jonathan Baeckstrom on the RAW side.

(source: PWInsider)

– Mark Henry believes it’s time for Drew McIntyre to win the WWE title.

“Drew’s been run through the wringer. He always gets to the dance, but then they can’t find his invitation. It’s time to throw the dude a bone and let him have his gloating heel, king moment.”