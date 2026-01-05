WWE constructing its own outdoor arena for 2026 Royal Rumble in Riyadh

The 2026 Royal Rumble will be held at a location in Riyadh specifically built for the premium live event, as images published online show that construction has started.

A specific location was never announced for the Rumble and it was only listed as taking place at the King Abdullah Financial District.

Rather than using any of the stadiums or arenas nearby which WWE has already used in the past for Saudi PLEs, it was decided to build from scratch a large arena similar to what the company did at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas for WrestleMania IX in 1993.

The seating chart contains 39 sections with an estimated seating capacity of 20,000 to 25,000. There will be no seats behind the stage area as the design is in the shape of a U.

When tickets went on sale, over 800,000 people were in line on the Webook.com website looking for tickets.

