Video: Coachman says Jericho was never scheduled to be on Raw

– Jonathan Coachman via X:

Emergency Raw take: point made. Loud and clear. But my guess is the same with the insults will figure out a way to not apologize and keep it moving. It doesn’t matter if I was right I just want wrestling fans to understand none of this matters. Just enjoy the show. And when you… pic.twitter.com/pj0rAY7eKo — The Coach (@Thecoachrules) January 6, 2026

Emergency Raw take: point made. Loud and clear. But my guess is the same with the insults will figure out a way to not apologize and keep it moving. It doesn’t matter if I was right I just want wrestling fans to understand none of this matters. Just enjoy the show. And when you get a surprise or something new enjoy it. That’s all. See you all tomorrow 2p et on Off the Ropes @SIRIUSXM

Channel 156

– Speaking of Chris Jericho, here are Fozzy’s upcoming schedule: