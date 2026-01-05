Tributes for Hiroshi Tanahashi

In the main event of NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 20 on Sunday, NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi faced longtime rival Okada in a classic filled with dragon screws and slingshot sentons. Okada secured the pin after heavy Rainmakers, sparking emotional tributes from Tetsuya Naito, Katsuyori Shibata, and flowers from Will Ospreay, Jay White, Kota Ibushi, and Kenny Omega. The night also crowned new champions like Yota Tsuji with the IWGP double titles and debuting Aaron Wolf with the NEVER Openweight belt, blending farewell with NJPW’s fresh start.

Solid career kid, you’re welcome for the rub 😉 pic.twitter.com/GjWVLccWv6 — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) January 4, 2026

Thank you all watching WrestleKingdom live! Congratulations to NJPW + President @tanahashi1_100 for the massive success of this historic event, a marvelous spectacle befitting the once in a lifetime occasion:

Hiroshi Tanahashi’s retirement!

Thank you Ace!#njpwk20 on @njpwworld — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 4, 2026

Some of my favorite memories are in Japan. Some of my favorite matches were with this guy @tanahashi1_100 he is truly one of the best. — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) January 4, 2026

I had no business sharing a ring with you. But I’m so glad I did. It was an honor and a privilege. Forever grateful for your generosity. Enjoy retirement, Ace. pic.twitter.com/NgGvqLPbn9 — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) January 4, 2026

I raise a glass to @tanahashi1_100 One of the very best. What an incredible career. It was an honor to share the ring with such a talented and well rounded ambassador to our industry. NJPW is in great hands. — 👑 Frankie Kazarian 👑 (@FrankieKazarian) January 4, 2026

Tanahashi San, It was an absolute honor to watch you compete and a career highlight to call some of your matches 🙏 My time broadcasting some of the matches for NJPW in the USA was a privilege. The professional wrestling business is better because of you.@tanahashi1_100 pic.twitter.com/grEPC7wfIL — Matthew Rehwoldt – TNA's The Drama King (@DramaKingMatt) January 4, 2026