Tributes for Hiroshi Tanahashi

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
182

In the main event of NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 20 on Sunday, NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi faced longtime rival Okada in a classic filled with dragon screws and slingshot sentons. Okada secured the pin after heavy Rainmakers, sparking emotional tributes from Tetsuya Naito, Katsuyori Shibata, and flowers from Will Ospreay, Jay White, Kota Ibushi, and Kenny Omega. The night also crowned new champions like Yota Tsuji with the IWGP double titles and debuting Aaron Wolf with the NEVER Openweight belt, blending farewell with NJPW’s fresh start.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here