Tony Khan responds to Grok, Kevin Nash responds to CM Punk, Eric Bischoff on Randy Orton’s retirement

– Tony Khan thanks Grok after it removed Triple H in response to a user asking it to remove the worst booker between them.

– WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff (via 83 Weeks) believes that when the time comes, Randy Orton deserves a full retirement tour send-off, similar to the one John Cena received in 2025.

– Kevin Nash responds to CM Punk trolling him by wrestling in a T-shirt at a recent house show.

“Wouldn’t it be easier to just go to the gym? You know what? This is the thing that kills me. Me and Punk were supposed to wrestle. We never wrestled. I’m in my 50s when I come back, and he gives me the whole ‘LOL, thought you were dead’ stuff. And I’m not allowed to comment back, because I’d been told by Vince McMahon that I wasn’t allowed to cut a promo.

And here he is… how old is Phil now? 48? He’s already fallen victim to the indy T-shirt.”

