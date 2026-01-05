Tidbits: Konosuke Takeshita, Yota Tsuji, Bishop Dyer, and Obi Femi

– Konosuke Takeshita has confirmed that he is still contracted to NJPW and plans to wrestle for them throughout 2026.

– Yota Tsuji has brought back the V4 Version of the IWGP Heavyweight Championship:

– MLW has announced Bishop Dyer has been added to MLW Battle RIOT VIII Jan 29 in Kissimmee, FL.

📰 BREAKING NEWS: One of the final combatants in last year’s Battle RIOT, Bishop Dyer returns with MLW tag-team gold over his shoulder and unfinished business on his mind! 🌴 Battle Riot VIII!

📍 Kissimmee, FL

🗓️ Thursday, Jan. 29

🎟️ https://t.co/EEWmqODu6Z pic.twitter.com/GmTrPISwSr — MLW (@MLW) January 5, 2026

– NXT Champion Oba Femi (via BBC Sport) comments on his WWE character:

“A lot of people go out there and pretend to be wrestlers, and pretend to be something they’re not, but for me, it’s like, how much of a human being can I put into this one character?”