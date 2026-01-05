Possible WWE departure, WWE superstar may have suffered a concussion, Balor on Hiroshi Tanahashi

– B-Fab missed SmackDown after wrestling Jade Cargill on January 1, with WWE fearing a concussion. She had replaced Michin, who was also injured wrestling Jade.

(Source: Fightful)

– WWE’s Finn Balor with a message to Hiroshi Tanahashi following his retirement:

– Bodyslam suggest that Tommaso Ciampa’s contract is coming up and he plans on finishing his time up with the company without a renewing a current deal. It’s unclear if Ciampa chose to not sign a new deal and is planning on going elsewhere or is wanting to take time off without a deal.

