Possible WWE departure, WWE superstar may have suffered a concussion, Balor on Hiroshi Tanahashi

– B-Fab missed SmackDown after wrestling Jade Cargill on January 1, with WWE fearing a concussion. She had replaced Michin, who was also injured wrestling Jade.

(Source: Fightful)

– WWE’s Finn Balor with a message to Hiroshi Tanahashi following his retirement:

I will never forget being star struck as a ‘young boy’ sitting next to @tanahashi1_100 on the Njpw bus , only to be greeted by a gentle welcoming smile. A true leader,

leading by example with unrivaled professionalism.

You inspired me, guided me, and pushed me to be better.… pic.twitter.com/HoclcrTOM7 — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) January 4, 2026

– Bodyslam suggest that Tommaso Ciampa’s contract is coming up and he plans on finishing his time up with the company without a renewing a current deal. It’s unclear if Ciampa chose to not sign a new deal and is planning on going elsewhere or is wanting to take time off without a deal.