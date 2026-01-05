Notes on Mark Henry and Colby Corino

– Drew McIntyre is scheduled to challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE world title in a “three stages of hell” match on the January 9th 2026 edition of SmackDown. While speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry explained why he wants to see McIntyre win…

“Drew’s been run through the ringer. He always gets to the dance, but then they can’t find his invitation. It’s time to throw the dude a bone and let him have his gloating heel, king moment. I remember when Booker T went into the King of the Ring and he won the King of the Ring. And he became King Booker. And he started doing the pinky.

Drew needs a moment of being the guy so he can remind everybody how good he is, one, and two, build up heat and you want to see that title being taken off of him. That’s the important thing in wrestling and we went away from what becomes important, and we want to do what’s just entertaining.”

– Fightful is reporting Colby Corino, the son of the legendary Steve Corino, has departed NWA after the expiration of his current contract.

He is now a free agent.