Netflix releases a trailer for “WWE: Unreal” season two

Netflix has released a trailer for “WWE: Unreal” season two, which premieres Tuesday, January 20 with five 50-minute episodes. Filmed mainly during summer 2025, the new season continues the behind-the-scenes look at WWE, despite concerns about breaking wrestling’s traditional secrecy, a point highlighted by Paul Heyman, who admits he’s not a fan of exposing the business.

The season will spotlight Seth Rollins’ worked knee injury and efforts to keep it quiet, R-Truth’s near exit and eventual return, and major events like Backlash, Evolution, and SummerSlam 2025. Featured moments include Pat McAfee vs. Gunther at Backlash, Jelly Roll’s in-ring debut at SummerSlam, and Naomi discussing why she and Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) walked out of WWE in 2022.

WWE: UNREAL returns January 20. Go behind the scenes with the biggest WWE Superstars and back into the writer's room on the road to SummerSlam. pic.twitter.com/nQtHYb5wN9 — Netflix (@netflix) January 5, 2026