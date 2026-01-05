Maya World

Real Name: Ashanti Wilson
Height: 5’4″
Weight: 150 lbs.
Date of Birth: July 26, 2002
From: Greenville, Texas
Pro Debut: August 12, 2022
Trained By: Lou Gotti
Finishing Move:
Biography
– World made her debut for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) on the July 27, 2024 episode of AEW Collision where she faced Thunder Rosa in a losing effort.
– Her next appearance was on the February 12, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite where she faced Megan Bayne in a losing effort.
– On December 28, 2025 it was announced that World had signed with AEW.