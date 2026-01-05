Maya World

Real Name: Ashanti Wilson

Height: 5’4″

Weight: 150 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 26, 2002

From: Greenville, Texas

Pro Debut: August 12, 2022

Trained By: Lou Gotti

Finishing Move:

Biography

– World made her debut for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) on the July 27, 2024 episode of AEW Collision where she faced Thunder Rosa in a losing effort.

– Her next appearance was on the February 12, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite where she faced Megan Bayne in a losing effort.

– On December 28, 2025 it was announced that World had signed with AEW.