Finn Balor’s Stranger Things theme poster, Becky Lynch posts a new vlog

– Finn Balor posted the Stranger Things theme poster!

– Je’Von Evans & Nikkita Lyons confirmed as the latest “Becky Believers” in Becky Lynch’s latest vlog:

BIG BECKY BELIEVER EPISODE!!! I truly am THE MAN of the people! This is a VLOG you DON’T want to miss! My ARMY of Becky Believers and I CONFRONT Petty Pearce in person! The number 1 Becky Believer in the world sends me some special motivation, and you all are gifted a song by a… pic.twitter.com/xn6VpZQFvH

— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 5, 2026